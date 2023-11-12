Winslow Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,118 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 57.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 250,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 91,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 969,979 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,874,000 after purchasing an additional 170,775 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 15.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,420,772 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $104,505,000 after purchasing an additional 330,871 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.28.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.43. The company has a market capitalization of $106.14 billion, a PE ratio of 105.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

