Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,286,000 after buying an additional 254,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,736,980,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Progressive by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Up 0.0 %

PGR stock opened at $160.39 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.94. The company has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progressive news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,007 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PGR

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.