WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) is Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,633 shares during the period. WNS makes up about 2.8% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of WNS worth $22,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

WNS opened at $56.81 on Friday. WNS has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average of $69.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.74 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WNS in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded WNS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered WNS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

