Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WH. HSBC started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH opened at $76.75 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

