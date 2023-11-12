Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
Xperi Trading Up 0.7 %
Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Xperi had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 150.37%. The company had revenue of $126.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xperi will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Xperi
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 5.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 19.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 183,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 30,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Xperi by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,287 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Xperi Company Profile
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
