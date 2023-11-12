Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Raymond James

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

XPOF has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Xponential Fitness from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.90.

Xponential Fitness Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $665.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $33.58.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $80.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Xponential Fitness

In related news, insider Andrew Hagopian acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $97,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler bought 21,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $498,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Hagopian bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $97,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,950 shares of company stock valued at $638,508 over the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

