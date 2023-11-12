Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.05.

ZBH stock opened at $105.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.36 and a 200-day moving average of $126.06. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

In other news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $506,690,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

