1,118,297 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Acquired by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,118,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,888,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Live Nation Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.7 %

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.13. 432,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.61.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.