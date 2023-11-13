15,054 Shares in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Purchased by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 38.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 61,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Brink’s by 16.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brink’s by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Brink’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Brink’s by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brink’s Stock Performance

NYSE:BCO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.25. The stock had a trading volume of 24,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $52.63 and a 1-year high of $77.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.29.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Brink’s announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Activity at Brink’s

In related news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

