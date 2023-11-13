15,175 Shares in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,175 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 166,540 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 23,810 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,964,000 after acquiring an additional 281,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EXTR. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 107,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,032.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $486,375.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,090,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,645,053.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,032.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Extreme Networks stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.