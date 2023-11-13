15,374 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $197.00 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $145.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.18 and a 200 day moving average of $235.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.