15,822 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 48.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 156.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $34.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

