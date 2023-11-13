17,021 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 132,429 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $332,438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Airbnb by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,132,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,361,000 after buying an additional 302,730 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Airbnb by 4.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,117,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,472,000 after acquiring an additional 95,888 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Airbnb by 4.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,067,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,027,000 after acquiring an additional 95,778 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $5,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,164,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,413,687.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,638,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,210,827.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $5,234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,164,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,413,687.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 686,923 shares of company stock worth $92,478,060. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.97.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $117.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.83.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

