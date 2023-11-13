1ST Source Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,979 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank owned about 0.24% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PMO. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 811,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after buying an additional 107,784 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 73,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 71,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 116.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 68,053 shares in the last quarter. 14.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

PMO opened at $9.57 on Monday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

