1ST Source Bank Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $69.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.43 and a 1 year high of $75.10.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

