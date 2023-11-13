1ST Source Bank Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Yum China by 370.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUMC. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

Yum China Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:YUMC opened at $44.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average is $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.