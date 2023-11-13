1ST Source Bank Has $736,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,251 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 328.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

T opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

