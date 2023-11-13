1ST Source Bank Has $772,000 Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Cabot were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cabot by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

CBT opened at $74.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average is $69.47. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.73 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

