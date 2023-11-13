1ST Source Bank Lowers Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

1ST Source Bank cut its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Masco by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Masco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Masco by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 305,138 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Masco Trading Up 1.2 %

MAS opened at $56.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.20. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $45.74 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

