1ST Source Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,638,000 after buying an additional 134,403 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in Global Payments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,546,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,995,000 after acquiring an additional 187,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,322,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,183,000 after acquiring an additional 791,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global Payments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,518,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,263,000 after acquiring an additional 698,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,383,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,312,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.8 %

Global Payments stock opened at $109.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.44. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Redburn Atlantic cut Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Global Payments from $208.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.85.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

