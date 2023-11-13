1ST Source Bank Sells 2,067 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

1ST Source Bank reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

USB stock opened at $34.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

