1ST Source Bank Sells 22 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

1ST Source Bank cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 71.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $528.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.96. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.94 and a 1-year high of $558.64.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

