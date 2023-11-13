1ST Source Bank Sells 248 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

1ST Source Bank lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 17,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.3 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.05.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

