1ST Source Bank Sells 412 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Fortive by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fortive by 8.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 307,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,027,000 after acquiring an additional 23,503 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Fortive by 47.0% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 801,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after acquiring an additional 256,568 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Fortive by 13.2% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Fortive by 6.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $65.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average of $72.08. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.02%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

