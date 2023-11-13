1ST Source Bank Sells 425 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

1ST Source Bank reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $68.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $76.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.75.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

