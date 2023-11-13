1ST Source Bank Sells 493 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 654,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 206.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 38,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 422,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,286,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,284,000 after purchasing an additional 184,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $40.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

