1ST Source Bank Sells 64 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,152.5% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,677,000 after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $413.67 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $419.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $391.23 and its 200 day moving average is $379.85.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $450.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.13.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

