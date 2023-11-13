1ST Source Bank Sells 791 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

1ST Source Bank reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Medtronic by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Medtronic
In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Medtronic Stock Performance
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.85%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
