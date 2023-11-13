1ST Source Bank Sells 866 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

1ST Source Bank cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $94.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $94.57.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Roth Mkm downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.28.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

