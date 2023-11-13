1ST Source Bank Trims Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

1ST Source Bank lowered its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,601 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 731,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,267,000 after purchasing an additional 57,073 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 44,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.5 %

CI stock opened at $293.21 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.20.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.