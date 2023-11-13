200 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.71.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,938. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $575.98 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $577.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $560.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

