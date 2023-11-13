2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSVT. Guggenheim downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded 2seventy bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

TSVT opened at $2.18 on Monday. 2seventy bio has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $17.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.49.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $36.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.81 million. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 122.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 2seventy bio will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2seventy bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 9,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $51,122.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,159,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,364,787.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 9,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $51,122.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,159,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,364,787.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 7,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $38,600.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,049.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,502 shares of company stock worth $123,536. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSVT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in 2seventy bio by 754.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 896.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

