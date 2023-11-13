6,131 Shares in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $242,923.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $139,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $242,923.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,428.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,713 shares of company stock worth $1,722,878. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carter’s Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CRI stock opened at $68.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.28. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.83.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

