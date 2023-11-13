69,200 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 69,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 165.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $562,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,727.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,768 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,190. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $165.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.54 and a 200-day moving average of $194.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.