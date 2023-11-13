882 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 882 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $283,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,041,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUBS opened at $428.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.37. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.50 and a 12-month high of $581.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $581.85.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,473,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at $256,473,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,201 shares of company stock valued at $23,477,027. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

