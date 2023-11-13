8,962 Shares in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $65,000.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $72.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.11, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.22. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $71.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 7,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $467,307.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,882,706.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 7,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $467,307.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,882,706.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lanni Romney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $572,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,770 shares of company stock worth $7,733,977 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

