9,039 Shares in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 21.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 77,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $25.49 on Monday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The stock has a market cap of $937.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $41.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

