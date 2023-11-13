9,364 Shares in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Bought by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 68.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 40,275.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 45.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VIST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 74,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,175. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $33.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Vista Energy had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $289.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Vista Energy Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

