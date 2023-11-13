A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Sells $3,845,718.75 in Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $3,845,718.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,682.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:AOS traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $73.35. 284,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average is $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $55.41 and a 1-year high of $76.94.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,958,000 after purchasing an additional 133,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,197,000 after acquiring an additional 120,156 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

