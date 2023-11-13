A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the October 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMKBY. Danske cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27,000.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Down 1.1 %

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 0.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

(Get Free Report)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.