AB Dynamics plc (OTCMKTS:ABDDF) Short Interest Update

AB Dynamics plc (OTCMKTS:ABDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 142.4% from the October 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80.0 days.

AB Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ABDDF opened at C$33.00 on Monday. AB Dynamics has a 52 week low of C$33.00 and a 52 week high of C$33.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.00.

AB Dynamics Company Profile

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and supply of vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States of America, China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally.

