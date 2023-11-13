Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.15. 1,919,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106,320. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.38.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

