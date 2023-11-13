AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.8% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,045,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,143,000 after buying an additional 292,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in AbbVie by 85,216.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049,942 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.39. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

