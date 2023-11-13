AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 346.7% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.69.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $244.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.39. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

