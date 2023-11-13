AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,129 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $38,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $138.32. The company had a trading volume of 578,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,284. The company has a market capitalization of $244.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.52 and a 200-day moving average of $144.39. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

