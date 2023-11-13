AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.69.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $138.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.39. The firm has a market cap of $244.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.86%.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,749,269,000 after buying an additional 440,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,533,537,000 after buying an additional 1,156,130 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,873,000 after purchasing an additional 404,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,046,000 after purchasing an additional 907,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

