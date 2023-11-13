Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Raised to $70.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.01% from the company’s previous close.

ANF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.66. The stock had a trading volume of 110,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,970. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average is $43.15. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.07 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 2.85%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $3,047,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,243,841.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 143,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $7,322,888.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,870,681.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $3,047,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,243,841.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,544 shares of company stock valued at $13,236,817 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,299,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $230,317,000 after acquiring an additional 177,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,386,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,613,000 after purchasing an additional 114,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,869,000 after purchasing an additional 44,221 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after buying an additional 1,165,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after buying an additional 590,747 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

