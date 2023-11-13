Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Accenture by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $426,367,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.22.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $319.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.56. The firm has a market cap of $200.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

