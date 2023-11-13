Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 0.8% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 14.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 846,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,209,000 after purchasing an additional 108,275 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Accenture by 28.4% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 59,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 2.2% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ACN traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $315.07. 258,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,638. The company has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.56.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

