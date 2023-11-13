Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the October 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Admiral Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMIGY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.04. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,562. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $31.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.75.

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMIGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 1,650 ($20.37) to GBX 1,700 ($20.99) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,616 ($32.29) to GBX 2,671 ($32.97) in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

